Analysts Expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). MannKind posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MannKind.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.08 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MNKD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.95. MannKind has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind during the first quarter valued at $193,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in MannKind by 22.0% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 136,418 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MannKind by 39.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,877,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 806,828 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in MannKind by 25.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 388,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in MannKind by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 341,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MannKind (MNKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.