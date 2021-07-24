Analysts Expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to Post $0.49 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.49. First Industrial Realty Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

FR traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.67. 1,176,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,968. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

