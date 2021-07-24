Analysts Expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will announce earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.95. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 732,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 78,724 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after purchasing an additional 261,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,897,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,219. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.