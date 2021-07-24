Analysts Anticipate La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $486.70 Million

Analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will announce $486.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $485.30 million to $488.10 million. La-Z-Boy posted sales of $285.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $99,163.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LZB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 232.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1,131.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 110.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2,513.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $27.44 and a 12 month high of $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

