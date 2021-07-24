Analysts Anticipate Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Will Post Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98. Caterpillar posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 129.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year earnings of $9.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.61 to $14.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.55.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after buying an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,242,000 after acquiring an additional 360,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,476,000 after acquiring an additional 229,934 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,361,000 after purchasing an additional 226,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Caterpillar by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,977,000 after purchasing an additional 519,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $209.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $114.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.59. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $130.21 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

