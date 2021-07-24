Analysts Anticipate Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.30. Casella Waste Systems posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CWST traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,888. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

