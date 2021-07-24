Analysts Anticipate Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to Post $0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.25. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions also posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $2,119,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $877,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,288. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at $30,000.

MDRX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.28. 900,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,303. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.81.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.