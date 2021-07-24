Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 532,350 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 48.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 559,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 532,350 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $61,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $128,533,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth about $118,771,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in FMC by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,138 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in FMC by 200.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 885,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,959,000 after purchasing an additional 591,052 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FMC by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,294,000 after purchasing an additional 452,341 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $106.35 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $98.16 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.75.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMC. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.07.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

