Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Raises Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,936 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.26% of Consolidated Edison worth $66,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $3,152,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $772,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $74.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.35.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

