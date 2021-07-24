Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 41,954 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,954 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $57,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RY. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 98.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 41.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on RY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

NYSE:RY opened at $99.97 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $67.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $142.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.33.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.8915 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.