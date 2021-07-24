Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Increases Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,715 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.36% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $75,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 97.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 115.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 24,425 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WST opened at $381.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $353.71. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.75 and a 52-week high of $381.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

