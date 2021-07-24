Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Increases Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 406,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 69,486 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.21% of Garmin worth $53,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 74.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $12,010,511.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock opened at $154.13 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $91.84 and a 52-week high of $154.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.