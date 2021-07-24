Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $71.31 Million Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $71,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 728.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,026,000 after buying an additional 1,823,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $143,190,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4,634.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,943,000 after buying an additional 205,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,181,000 after buying an additional 180,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 18.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,153,000 after buying an additional 153,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.88.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $227.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.57. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $162.60 and a 12 month high of $235.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.58. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.09.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.