Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 690,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,406 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $56,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Timken by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,137,000 after acquiring an additional 478,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Timken by 223.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,045 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in The Timken by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,926,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,362,000 after acquiring an additional 483,504 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Timken by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,218,000 after acquiring an additional 306,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Timken by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,030,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after acquiring an additional 49,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other The Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 6,283 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $538,955.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,622.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086 over the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TKR opened at $76.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.45.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

