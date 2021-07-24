AMN Healthcare Services Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,077 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,598% compared to the average daily volume of 54 call options.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $921,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,862.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $712,668.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,474 shares in the company, valued at $132,836.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,075. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,380,000 after purchasing an additional 375,607 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,064,000 after buying an additional 175,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,465,000 after buying an additional 53,637 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,321,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $98.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $100.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

