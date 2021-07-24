AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49. AMN Healthcare Services posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of AMN traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.44. 200,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,206. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $100.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.39.

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $712,668.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,836.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $921,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,075 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $3,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.