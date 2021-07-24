Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $125,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,018 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oddo Bhf downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.20.

Shares of SAP opened at $138.77 on Friday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.98. The firm has a market cap of $170.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 21.60%. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

