Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $110,000 Position in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2021

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DBLV opened at $94.32 on Friday. AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $67.21 and a 1-year high of $98.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.59.

