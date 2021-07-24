Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 10,947 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,947 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

In related news, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,869. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

