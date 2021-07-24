Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New $115,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after purchasing an additional 27,903 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 87,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after purchasing an additional 689,807 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,850 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $63.43 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.46.

