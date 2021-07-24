Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $120,000 in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 40,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 12.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.11.

CGC opened at $19.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 8.69.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.72) EPS. Research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

