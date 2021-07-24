Ameritas Investment Company LLC Cuts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 3.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.5% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $139.18 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.30 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.35.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments.

