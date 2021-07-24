Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys New Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCO. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.75.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,549. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,085 shares of company stock worth $2,690,104. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $381.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $384.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

