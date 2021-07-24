Ameriprise Financial Inc. Takes $26.26 Million Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 536,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZI. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $53.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.31. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,345.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 3,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $146,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,277,628 shares of company stock valued at $345,436,997. 24.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

