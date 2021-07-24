Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 38,991 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,991 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of Xylem worth $25,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $173,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,249 shares of company stock worth $3,491,860 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock opened at $123.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.39. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.87 and a fifty-two week high of $123.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 73.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.17.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.