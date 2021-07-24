Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 3,099 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $27,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR opened at $212.35 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $222.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 280.52, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.46.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 112.00%.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

