Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,484 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.11% of Ameriprise Financial worth $29,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,797,000 after acquiring an additional 29,743 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.10.

NYSE:AMP opened at $248.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.93. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.82 and a 52 week high of $269.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

