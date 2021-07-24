Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $28.02 Million Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $28,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,997,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $44,323,625 over the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SAM opened at $701.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,009.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $693.21 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,094.13.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

