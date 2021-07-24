Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $25.56 Million Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,052,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $25,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $209,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

In other news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

