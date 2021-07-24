Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $25.26 Million Stock Holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,070,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,990 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 4.02% of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN worth $25,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 423.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 2.8% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 10.9% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $648,000.

DJP stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.84. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $27.75.

