Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 228,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,777 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $27,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 76.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,611,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 74.3% during the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 15.5% during the first quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 22,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

In related news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $2,238,583.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSK. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.94.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $119.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.58. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.