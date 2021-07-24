Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,889 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Nutanix worth $26,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,031,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after purchasing an additional 24,574 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 31.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 444,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 23.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,610. 6.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTNX. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $36.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.23. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.89.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

