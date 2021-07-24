American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get American Resources alerts:

NASDAQ AREC opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. American Resources has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that American Resources will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in American Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in American Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $1,691,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in American Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.