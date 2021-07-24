American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.68.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.10, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $42.25.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

