American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.82) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,208,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,884,438. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. MKM Partners started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

