América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 32.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 54,386 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in América Móvil by 4.4% during the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in América Móvil by 6.2% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 4.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 89,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 7.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 6.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get América Móvil alerts:

AMX opened at $15.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 34.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. América Móvil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

América Móvil Profile

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.