Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $101.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ambarella is benefiting from its transition to a video-artificial intelligence (AI) company as reflected by its latest quarterly results. Improvement in the security-camera business and solid demand for its AI vision silicon products have been major growth drivers. Recovery in the automotive markets is also a positive. Moreover, healthy customer and product mix, supported by strong operational execution, is boosting gross margin. Ambarella is also witnessing slowdown in the rate of order push-out and cancellations while recovery in design activities, which is encouraging. However, higher expenses related to the company’s efforts to expedite orders and secure more capacity are a concern. Moreover, Ambarella predicts consumer-electronics revenues to decline as a percentage of revenues over the next three years, which makes us apprehensive.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMBA. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

AMBA opened at $94.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -60.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.27. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 677.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,758,000 after acquiring an additional 622,847 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 3,702.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,140,000 after purchasing an additional 418,426 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,300,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,182,000 after acquiring an additional 356,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the first quarter worth approximately $33,855,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

