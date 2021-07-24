Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.34 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will announce $155.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.56 million. Amarin posted sales of $135.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year sales of $651.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.60 million to $719.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $698.02 million, with estimates ranging from $569.41 million to $904.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amarin.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMRN. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

NASDAQ AMRN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,708,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.40 and a beta of 2.23. Amarin has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the second quarter worth $53,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 15.3% during the first quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. now owns 6,790,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,166,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth $581,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 188.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,365,000 after buying an additional 984,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,339,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,365,000 after buying an additional 363,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

