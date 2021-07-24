Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Shares in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $40,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $71.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.64. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.56 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.2068 dividend. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

WFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities reiterated an “action list buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

