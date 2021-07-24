Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $1.48 Million in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $6,824,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,431,000. Fan Yu bought a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,569,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,956,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,642,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABGI opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

