Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 218,762 Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 218,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WALDU. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $22,477,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $17,849,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000.

WALDU stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $10.98.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

