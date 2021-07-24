Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $76.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

ALTM opened at $66.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 3.90. Altus Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $72.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.68.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 15.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Altus Midstream will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 189.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 1,832.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 39,018 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at $618,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altus Midstream (ALTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.