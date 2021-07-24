Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-3.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.89-1.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.Altra Industrial Motion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.460 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,717. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.54.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

AIMC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In related news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,095.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

