Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alpine Immune Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of ALPN opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 288.70% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. The company had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 million. Equities analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,917 shares of company stock worth $1,012,419. Company insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 70,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 375,306 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 6,330.4% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 304,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

