Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $2,950.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2023 earnings at $112.41 EPS.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,540.74.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,660.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,438.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,667.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after acquiring an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,160,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,670,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

