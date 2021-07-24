Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by SB Management Ltd

SB Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 507,250 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.7% of SB Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SB Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $574,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total value of $3,328,902.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,465 shares in the company, valued at $44,381,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,850.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,558.32.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $89.75 on Friday, hitting $2,756.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,609. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,776.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,512.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.17 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

