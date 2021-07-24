Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Alpha Teknova’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TKNO. Stephens assumed coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Alpha Teknova stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. Alpha Teknova has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

