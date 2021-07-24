Alpha Impact (IMPACT) Trading 27.8% Higher This Week

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Alpha Impact coin can now be purchased for $0.0617 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Impact has a total market cap of $20.00 million and $10,646.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00039884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00112505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00140502 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,760.73 or 0.99832762 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $301.11 or 0.00890388 BTC.

Alpha Impact Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Buying and Selling Alpha Impact

