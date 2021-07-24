Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) PT Raised to C$56.00 at Desjardins

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Alimentation Couche-Tard to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

OTCMKTS:ANCUF opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $39.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.86.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.