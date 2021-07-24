Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,503 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.45% of Akero Therapeutics worth $14,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,513,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after buying an additional 191,189 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 673,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,532,000 after buying an additional 39,854 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,783,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.36. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $38.26.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. Analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $433,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,641 in the last three months. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

